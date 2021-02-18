Williamsport, Pa. – Sheriff Mark Lusk has announced his run for reelection to the position of Lycoming County Sheriff.

Sheriff Lusk has been Lycoming County’s elected Sheriff since 2010. He's a 44-year veteran in the Law Enforcement community, dedicating his entire life to public service and safety. Lusk has served as Old Lycoming Police Chief, County Chief Deputy Coroner, and finally Lycoming County Sheriff.

Lusk was the 2016 Pennsylvania State Sheriff’s Association Vice President and 2017 Pennsylvania State Sheriff’s Association President.

While serving as Sheriff Lusk spearheaded working with the US Marshal Service, with the following warrants CLEARED by the U.S. Marshal Service [Middle District of Pennsylvania] Fugitive Task Force (USMSFTF). The Sheriff's Office has Deputy Sheriffs assigned to this Task Force. The emphasis of these yearly totals are hunting down and arresting those committing the most serious of crimes as follows: Homicide, Robbery, Sexual Assault,

Aggravated Assault, Burglary and Narcotics.

In the past several years under Sheriff Lusk, the USMSFTF and the Lycoming County Sheriff&'s Office have been responsible for clearing:

- 254 federal felony fugitive warrants

- 2,290 state and local felony fugitive warrants

Lusk is passionate about his county and his volunteer service reflects that. His involvement includes:

A Member - Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company for 43 years serving in various capacities (i.e. Captain for 12 years, Vice President, Assistant Chief for 15 years, Parliamentarian, Legal Committee Chairman, Trustee for 24 years, Lycoming County Police Camp Cadet Board Member for 20 years, Ambulance Operations Commander for 26 years and eight-year member of the Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Company new Fire station Committee)

Coordinator of Community Service Volunteers, Lycoming County Safe Schools Committee

Little League Baseball Coach and Board Member

Five-Year Member – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Commission

Lusk resides in Jersey Shore where he enjoys landscaping, gardening, Penn State Football, assisting/volunteering with EMA Emergency Ops, assisting County Fire Departments and law enforcement agencies with various projects, and enjoys time with his grandchildren.