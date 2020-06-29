Lycoming County – Lycoming County Resource Management Services has relocated its public recycling drop off site at the landfill, 447 Alexander Drive in Montgomery, to be more accessible. You will no longer have to check in with the weighmaster at the scalehouse for recycling.

The site has moved from the self-dump area to a location in the LCRMS administrative parking lot right before the landfill scalehouse. Yellow barriers surround this site. Please follow the signs stating “Recycling Drop Off Site.”

The following items are accepted at this site:

1. Fiber/Papers -- magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable into one container.

2. Plastic bottles 1 & 2/Metal cans -- plastic bottles/jars #1&2 only, tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans are all acceptable into one container.

3. Glass bottles/Jars -- these items are still acceptable and are still separated by color (clear/brown/green).

Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. Please empty any bagged material and take the bags home with you. The only exception is for shredded office paper which must be in a clear bag.

If you have tires, computers, TV’s, appliances (white goods), scrap metal, wood waste, and/or waste you must weigh in at the scalehouse.

For more information on acceptable items and landfill fees, visit www.lcrms.com.