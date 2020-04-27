Lycoming County Resource Management Services will be collecting recycling at two specific locations this Thursday, April 30 until Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The locations are:

Lycoming Mall Parking Lot at 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy

Jersey Shore Area High School Parking Lot at 701 Cemetery Street, Jersey Shore

Please wear masks while accessing these sites. Staff will be there to direct traffic and help but will not handle any materials. There will be no collections at Kmart or Penn College parking lots during this time.

The recycling containers will only be open during the designated time. Any materials left at the site after hours will be considered littering and illegal dumping.

Materials being accepted are:

Cardboard (must be broken down)

Clear, brown, and green glass bottles and jars

Plastic bottles and jars (#1 and 2)

Tin/steel/aluminum cans

Newspaper, office paper, magazines, chipboard, and junk mail

Plastic bags are not accepted. Please empty any bagged items into the receptacle and take the bag home. The only exception to this is shredded office paper - Resource Management asks that shredded paper be placed in a clear bag.

Additional collections will be announced at a later date.