Lycoming County -- Due primarily to the cost of transportation to remote areas to collect low volumes of recycling materials, Lycoming County Resource Management Services (LCRMS) will not be returning to pick up recycling items at these sites:

Franklin Township

Montgomery Borough

Nippenose Township

Pine Township

Plunketts Creek Township

Two additional sites already set to close in 2020 include Lewis Township and Porter Township.

Other factors contributing to the decision to close these sites included proximity to other recycling sites, decrease in state grants, and low market value of materials.

LCRMS wishes to have a sustainable recycling program by reducing drop off sites and combining collection of recyclables at fewer sites. Please read and obey the instructions on posted signs, and do not leave unwanted materials at the sites.

If you are uncertain if an item can be recycled, please call the recycling hotline at (800) 736-7559 for advice.

Please know that you may recycle at any of the open Lycoming County recycling drop off sites regardless of your municipality. For example, if you are traveling into town for groceries/services/work, you could bring your recycling with you.

For an updated list of open drop off sites, please click here. Sites remaining to reopen include Hepburn Township, Cogan House Township, Watson Township, Limestone Township, and Brady Township