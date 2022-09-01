Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County residents should be wary of fraudulent letters claiming to be from voter services and asking for full social security numbers, according to a released statement from the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

Applicants are not required to provide their full social security number when registering to vote, states the release.

These types of letters have reportedly been found in other counties as well.

Full statement below:

"The Lycoming County Board of Elections has learned that voters in multiple counties are receiving correspondence alleging that there is a "problem" with their voter registration records and that they may not be eligible to vote. Some recipients have reported that the forms asked them to provide their full Social Security Numbers.

Lycoming County residents are strongly advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution before divulging personal information such as date of birth, ID numbers, or financial information.

In order to register to vote, an applicant must provide date of birth and their PA drivers license number, or else date of birth and the last 4 digits of their Social Security Number. Applicants are NOT required to provide a full Social Security Number or financial information in order to register to vote.

Any resident who has questions about registering to vote, making changes to their registration record, or voting in-person or by mail can contact Voter Services at

(570) 327-2267 or visit the Voter Services website at www.lyco.org/vote."

