Williamsport, Pa. — "Consistently accurate results," is the finding from Lycoming County's hand recount of the 2020 election. Details of the findings were released on Thursday following a three-day recount process.

A net change in votes following the hand recount totaled 63 votes across all seven candidates.

The Board of Election's news release is as follows:

"In response to allegations that the results of the November 2020 presidential election in Lycoming County were inaccurate by thousands of votes, the county completed a hand recount of the Presidential Electors and Auditor General contests during January 9-11 in order to reaffirm the accuracy of the electronic voting system.

"The results of the hand count appear below. The results confirm that the electronic voting system produces consistently accurate results; they confirm that the outcome of the presidential election in Lycoming County was correct; and they confirm that the vote totals were not inaccurate by thousands of votes as was claimed."

November 2020 Hand Recount Net Change (right-most column)

Joe Biden 16,971 16,956 - 15 Donald Trump 41,462 41,455 - 7 Jo Jorgensen 821 825 + 4 Nina Ahmad 15,583 15,594 + 11 Timothy DeFoor 40,512 40,502 - 10 Jennifer Moore 1,963 1,951 - 12 Olivia Faison 543 537 - 6

The recount was scheduled for Jan. 9 through Jan. 31, but took far less than the budgeted three weeks. County employees took shy of three days, with a staff of 26 workers divided into 13 teams of two, to complete the recount.

"I'm pleased that it was completed that quickly," said Director of Voter Services for Lycoming County Forrest Lehman. "Also somewhat surprised. There was no precedent for this."

The recount did in fact validate Lehman's position that the claims of fraud were not based on any evidence, and would be unfounded.

"People have asked me where I get my confidence. My trust and belief in the process is supported by years of evidence, reaffirmed with every election," he said. More than 80,000 ballots have gone through the equipment. "Every step, it checks out," he said.

A public Board of Elections meeting will be held to review the outcome of the hand recount in additional detail. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Board Room on the first floor of Executive Plaza, 330 Pine Street, Williamsport.

