Lycoming County, Pa. – The Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Growing Greener program has awarded $372,206 in grant funding to Lycoming County organizations and projects to clean up local waterways and reduce pollution runoff.

Funding includes:

$292,206 for the Lycoming County Conservation District to improve water quality in Wolf Run by taking measures to reduce soil erosion and nutrient-laden runoff from farms and pastures. Proposed methods include creating a manure storage facility, heavy use area protection, roof runoff structures, underground outlets, diversion, lining waterways with rocks, and manure storage decommissioning.

$80,000 to the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan. The project includes implementing two best management practices to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution.

“Our local conservation districts and watershed associations are the boots on the ground when it comes to protecting the environment, regularly offering technical assistance and educational guidance to the people and communities in our region,” commented State Senator Gene Yaw. “I was pleased to hear that this funding will be directed to our region for site and waterway improvements.”

Other grantees in the Northcentral region include:

Centre County : Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Spring Creek Watershed Initiative - Stream and Riparian Restoration, $38,528

: Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Spring Creek Watershed Initiative - Stream and Riparian Restoration, $38,528 Columbia County : Columbia County Conservation District, Columbia County Water Quality Improvement Projects, $60,732

: Columbia County Conservation District, Columbia County Water Quality Improvement Projects, $60,732 Montour County : Montour County Conservation District, Montour County Agricultural BMPs and Pasture Management Project, $918,716

: Montour County Conservation District, Montour County Agricultural BMPs and Pasture Management Project, $918,716 Montour, Columbia, Bradford, Clinton, and Luzerne Counties : Columbia County Conservation District, Multi-County Soil Health 2020-2023, $447,380

: Columbia County Conservation District, Multi-County Soil Health 2020-2023, $447,380 Northumberland County : Northumberland County Conservation District, Northumberland County Grazing Project, $57,228

: Northumberland County Conservation District, Northumberland County Grazing Project, $57,228 Snyder County : Snyder County Conservation District, Snyder County Riparian Buffer Program, $120,000

: Snyder County Conservation District, Snyder County Riparian Buffer Program, $120,000 Tioga County: Tioga County Conservation District, Charleston Creek Stream Bank Stabilization, $85,315

The Growing Greener program was established in 1999 to protect watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and mine drainage, and to support educational programs related to conservation. The program is funded by the Environmental Stewardship Fund, which is supported by landfill tipping fees.