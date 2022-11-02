Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced on Tuesday to a maximum of five years probation for touching the genitals of a minor family member.

Lucaus Butler, 18, of Williamsport needed to take a seat at one point as he stood before President Judge Nancy Butts for sentencing on first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Butler recovered from the episode and Judge Butts continued with the sentencing.

Butler was accused indecent contact with a child in Lycoming Township after the accuser's mother called 911 on April 6. During a call with dispatchers, the mother accused Butler of attempting to touch her child’s genitals.

Related reading:

“I did do some stuff they said,” Butler told Butts. “There is some truth to it.”

ADA Kristen Gardner said the victim, who is Butler’s relative, still has nightmares.

“It’s a very serious offense,” Butts said.

A previous indecent assault arrest when Butler was a juvenile bumped up the grading on the offense to first-degree. Butler was released on $100,000 following an arraignment with Judge William Solomon.

Butler will serve a maximum of five years probation without early eligibility until three years of service. He will also be registered a tier 2 offender and be listed as sex offender for 25 years.

Butts ordered Butler to have no contact with minors, including the victim, to perform 50 hours of community service, and complete any standard and optional sex offenders registry requirements.

As part of the plea deal all remaining counts against Butler were dismissed. If Butler fails to comply with any of the requirements, he will be charged with a crime.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.