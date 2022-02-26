Williamsport, Pa. — The United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Joseph Rinker, 51, of Lycoming County was sentenced to two years of probation by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for tax evasion.

According to United State Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rinker pleaded guilty to a criminal information that charged him with using his position as manager of the Harvest Moon Restaurant to embezzle over $300,000, that he subsequently failed to report as income to the Internal Revenue Service from 2014 to 2017.

Rinker was ordered to pay $64,250 in restitution to the IRS prior to the sentencing held on Feb. 18, 2022.

The case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.