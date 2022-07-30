Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was accused of delivering crack to a confidential informant twice over the course of a month in Lycoming County.

Richard Robert Brown, 52, of Williamsport was charged on July 21 after being taken into custody for the alleged narcotics deals. Detectives said Brown delivered 1.21 grams of the substance on June 14 and then 1.45 grams of the substance again on July 20.

Brown was observed by detectives on both occasions after the confidential informant was provided marked cash for the purchases.

During their observations of the buys, detectives said Brown provided the informant with narcotics. In both instances, the substances field tested positive for crack.

Brown was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and held on $75,000 bail. Brown’s preliminary hearing was continued this week and will now be held August 11 before Judge Aaron Biichle.

