Lock Haven, Pa. – The Linden man charged with the forcible rape of a Clinton County convenience store clerk waived his right to a preliminary hearing this morning.

Lance C. Baker, 35, appeared before Clinton County Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 29.

Baker allegedly grabbed the cashier at Scoot's Service Center, 1336 Huron Ave., Renovo, and attempted to sexually assault her on Dec. 17, according to state police.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Baker's case now advances to the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas for a formal arraignment.

Baker asked two questions of the court at today's hearing: "When is my next hearing?" and "Do you think my bail has been moved down?"

The court administrator advised Baker that his formal arraignment would be scheduled for some time in January, and that his bail had not been changed.

Baker's bail remains at $50,000 monetary as set by Mills on Dec. 18. Unable to post, Baker remains incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison.

Docket sheet