Williamsport, Pa. – Several area businesses in Lycoming, Tioga, and Bradford Counties have joined the Lycoming County Libertarian Committee's March hygiene product drive.

Members of the community are encouraged to stop by any participating location to donate items such as maxi-pads, tampons, shampoo, soap, ethnic hair products, razors, hairbrushes, combs, and other personal care and hygiene products.

Participating locations include:

The Break Room, Williamsport

Jersey Shore YMCA

Bfit Fitness & Nutrition, Linden

Coles Coffee, Crafts & Consignment, Montgomery

Full Armor Wellness, Mill Hall

The Hair Mill, Wysox

FWF Wellness, Sayre

Mad Hatters Café and Co-Op, Athens

Triple F Farms, LLC, Gillett

Endless Mountains Brace and Mobility, Troy

Woodland Art in Warren Center is sponsoring an online donation option.

People in crisis often struggle to afford basic personal care products. The Lycoming County Libertarian Committee and Liz Terwilliger for Congress campaign decided that due to the community's need and in observance of Women's History Month, it would be appropriate to collect such products.

“This is a great collection to run during Women’s History Month! We are so grateful to all the business owners who have stepped forward to participate,” said Sally Combs of the Lycoming County Libertarian Committee. “These businesses are not affiliated with the Libertarian Party or Liz’s campaign, they just wanted to join us in this effort.”

“We have a government that has the audacity to tax feminine hygiene products as a luxury item, making it even more difficult for women to afford these essential products. The Lycoming County Libertarian Committee is doing our part to not only help those women who have trouble coming by their basic needs, but also to raise awareness for the need and end centuries of making the undeniable fact of the female period a social unmentionable!” said Luke Moyer, Chair of the Lycoming County Libertarian Committee.

Liz Terwilliger is running for Congress in the 15 counties of the 12th District. As a Libertarian, Liz emphasizes the importance of personal initiative and individual action.

“We often focus on critical areas like food and housing at times like this,” said Terwilliger. “But these simple items can go a long way to improving the lives of many in our community.”

At the end of the drive, items collected in Lycoming County and Mill Hall will be delivered to the Williamsport YWCA to be divided between the Hut of Hope and Liberty House. Those collected in Bradford and Tioga Counties will be divided into personal kits and distributed in a pop-up pantry style event.

Terwilliger added: “Lack of access to personal care items can prevent someone from finding work, it can impact self-esteem and lead to bullying for children and teens.”