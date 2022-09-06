Correction Update 9/7/2022 @ 10:42 a.m.: Article has been updated to denote the difference between Jersey Shore Borough and the Jersey Shore Water Authority which are separate. Also, corrected information regarding the Lawshe Run culvert.

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioners have agreed upon a $1 million investment toward water quality improvements in Jersey Shore Borough.

The county will provide a $1 million sum to the borough's water authority to make necessary repairs to Lawshe Run, according to a memorandum of understanding issued Thursday Sept 1.

The entire project is expected to cost upwards of $9 million. The borough will provide an additional $500,000 through a local share account grant. Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Scott Metzger said the county is also seeking funding through a FEMA grant.

The upgrades need to be completed as the culvert that runs under Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore is at risk of collapse, according to Mirabito. If the culvert were to collapse, thousands of residents and businesses would be without water.

"Lawshe Run is a comparable problem to Jersey Shore as the levees are to Williamsport," Mirabito said.

The greater Williamsport levee system is in need of repairs exceeding $3 million.

This project is separate from the upgrades planned for the water treatment plants outside of the borough. The Jersey Shore Water Authority is a separate entity from the borough and provides services that reach beyond Jersey Shore.

When being presented with $375,000 grant check last month, Eric Johnston, Jersey Shore Water Authority manager, said once the Pine Creek Water Treatment Plant is brought up to being a "state of the art" facility, then the authority will move on to doing the same with the Larry's Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The Larry's Creek facility was built in 1914 and still uses wood filters.

Upgrading the water treatment plant is expected to cost $4.5 million, and Johnston said they are still waiting to hear from the commissioners regarding county funding of that project.

Mirabito said, "When we step up and put in $1 million, it shows the county has put effort in it."

The commissioners also announced a new short term grant program to spur housing development in the region. The program, called the Housing Supply Initiative, will run for two years (2022 and 2023) and see $2 million in grants made available each year to assist developers in connecting new development to existing utilities.

Grants of up to $500,000 will be awarded on a first come first serve basis, and project proposals must contain 10 build-able lots for a minimum of three units of completed construction to be eligible to receive a grant. Housing developments receiving the grant must be completed in two years.

Metzger said the goal is to spur "new market housing rates and developments within Lycoming County." Development has become increasingly expensive as the region experiences a housing crisis.

According to reports last year, Lycoming County had around 600 homes prior to last year, but that number had dwindled to around 125.

Metzger said developers aren't making a profit on new development due to supply chain issues, and they don't expect to in the future—unless the county helps out with infrastructure costs.

"We don't want to increase taxes," Metzger said. "We want to increase the tax base."

The County also made final approvals for their Community Development Block Grants.

The county directly received $276,638 in grant funding to dole out while Jersey Shore, Montoursville, and South Williamsport, all of which are under the county's CDBG plan, received a total of $597,066.

County employee Kristin McLaughlin said the county received eight grant applications totaling $1.5 million for the $276,638 available.

The two projects approved to receive funding include: YWCA of Central Pennsylvania, to renovate their domestic abuse emergency shelter, at a value of $111.700; The Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, for a watermain reconstruction project, at $112,138.

As part of the CDBG approvals, the commissioners had to approve the projects selected by the boroughs listed above.

In other news, Jersey Shore is either reconstructing Meadows Alley or doing curb cuts depending on the outcome of a survey for a cost of $96,370. Montoursville is entering phase four of their curb cuts for a cost of $102.870. South Williamsport is providing Habitat for Humanity with $119,688 for property acquisitions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.