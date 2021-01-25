Harrisburg Pa. – A fugitive wanted in Lycoming was apprehended and arrested by members of the USMS Fugitive Task Force in Harrisburg earlier today, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

The man, Jesse Tillison, was wanted by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit for possession with intent to deliver narcotics and related offenses and the LYCO Adult Probation for violations with underlying firearms charges and terroristic threats, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

Tillison was also wanted by the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear to answer to charges of Robbery and related offenses, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

Tillison was committed to the Dauphin County prison.

As a result of today’s arrest, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office, he will be receiving new charges related to unlawful possession of a firearm and drug offenses.