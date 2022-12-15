Williamsport, Pa. — In early December, United Way staff and local first responders participated in training with Project Lifesaver International. With the training, the emergency personnel were recertified in search and rescue.

The training included two days of on-site instruction from a certified national instructor. Project Lifesaver International offers in-depth training for public safety agencies on the use of special search and rescue equipment, technology, and procedures; communicating with people with cognitive conditions; and strategies for finding missing persons who may have wandered off or otherwise become lost.

Project Lifesaver also helps develop public outreach to educate the general population about wandering. By working with law enforcement, the project aims to save lives and bring people's loved ones home.

“As an associate member of Project Lifesaver and their community partner, we are excited to be able to continue to provide this award-winning program in Lycoming County and beyond,” stated JanAnn Todd, Director of Community Impact for the local United Way.

Project Lifesaver is considered the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies. The program was designed specifically to help at-risk people who are prone to wandering due to cognitive conditions. By responding appropriately and in a timely manner, personnel can save lives and prevent injuries. The accepted method relies on radio technology and specially trained search and rescue teams.

People who are prone to wandering can be enrolled in Project Lifesaver to receive a transmitter. The transmitter is worn on the wrist or ankle, and it emits an individualized frequency signal. If a person wearing one of the devices goes missing, a caregiver can notify the nearest Project Lifesaver agency to deploy a trained emergency team.

The emergency team uses the client's individual frequency to triangulate their position, locate them, and return them safely to their caregiver.

Project Lifesaver is meant to be more than just a tracking program—it intends to help communities protect special needs individuals comprehensively and in a cost-effective manner.

Training provides first responders with a basic understanding of cognitive conditions, preparing them for interactions with special needs individuals.

Participants in this month's training included recently-elected State Representative Jamie Flick, members of Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Co., the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, and Lycoming County United Way.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.