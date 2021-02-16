Lycoming County, Pa. – Today is Fat Tuesday, which means it's officially Mardi Gras! Although celebrations might look different this year thanks to COVID, the Lycoming County DUI task force is ramping up their DUI enforcement this week.

Beginning today through February 20th, the Lycoming County DUI Task Force

will be conducting DUI Enforcements utilizing multiple police agencies, within Lycoming County.

The enforcement period is in conjunction with the annual Mardi Gras celebrations–COVID or no COVID– held thought out the area.

Officers will be keeping a close eye out for drivers who appear to be impaired. The .08% blood alcohol law will be strictly enforced.

If you want to celebrate, please designate a sober driver. Do not drink and drive.