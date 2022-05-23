The Lycoming County Courthouse will close operations and shut down for the remainder of today, May 23, according to Lycoming County Commissioners.
Court administration began to shut down operations after a sewer issue required the water to be shut off in the building.
Normal courthouse operations are expected to resume tomorrow.
