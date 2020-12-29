Williamsport, Pa. -- A Facebook post by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling is asking the public for help to find the family of a woman who died recently from COVID-19.

Kiessling's post says, "Sadly once again we are trying to locate family of Joanne Orso who died at Manor Care North on Sunday. If anyone is aware of her family please have them call my office at 570-327-2305 so that we can arrange for her disposition."

Kiessling recently told NorthcentralPa.com about the increased death rate in the county because of COVID-19, and the struggle the local morgue may face in managing the number of bodies. For the coroner's office, sometimes locating the families of the deceased is challenging.

The coroner's office must exhaust all efforts to find next of kin, and sometimes turns to social media for help. If no family is identified, the coroner's office has to seek a court order to cremate the deceased, a process that can take several weeks.

Several families have not been able to claim decedents right away due to not having the finances for funeral home arrangements due to the pandemic, Kiessling said.