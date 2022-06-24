Williamsport, Pa. — Coroner facilities are limited in Lycoming County, and now coroner resources are being stretched thin.

Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling, asked for new facilities to be constructed during the Lycoming County Commissioners meeting on June 23.

Kiessling was asked to attend the meeting by Commissioner Tony Mussare, who had questions regarding the higher cost of pathology tests for May.

Kiessling said that he understood the questions, but the specific pathologies had to do with two infant deaths that happened earlier in the year.

"These are trying circumstances, but I can't cut corners," Kiessling said.

Kiessling said that he and his office "owe" the families of these infants an explanation on what happened.

This led Kiessling to underline the need for the coroner's office to add a new facility for in-house services. This would allow them to provide forensic pathology services, like autopsies, to 11 surrounding counties.

Kiessling said that the last autopsy performed in Williamsport at was in 2008 at the UMPC Williamsport Hospital. He added that Central Pennsylvania is the only part of the state without easy access for autopsies to be performed.

Kiessling said that current hospital facilities are not adequate for the number of bodies they deal with. Geisinger has looked into hiring a forensic pathologist to expand services, said Kiessling, but added that Geisinger alone would not be able to handle the capacity of the 12 counties, including Lycoming, in addition to their own patients.

"Ideally you'd have both [facilities]," Kiessling said.

In conversations between commissioners and State Rep. Dan Meuser, Commissioner Scott Metzger said they placed the new facilities as one of their top three priorities within the county.

The other two being the levee system and the airport.

Metzger also said that U.S. Sen. Bob Casey had "earmarked" $1 million to get the project underway.

