Montoursville, Pa. - The Lycoming County Conservation District celebrated its 65-year history of service to its taxpayers on July 20, 2021, according to a release by the office.

The district, also known as Lycoming County Soil & Water Conservation, was established on July 20, 1956, one of 66 conservation districts in Pa.

The district was created to coordinate all soil conservation efforts, facilitate local watershed protection, give farmers and land owners federal support in planning and executing soil improvements.

The Lycoming District is managed by a seven-member volunteer Board of Directors.

Any land owner, or occupier, within Lycoming County is eligible to serve on the board, or as a non-voting Associate Director. The Board meets every month at the Lysock Complex, 542 County Farm Rd., Montoursville on the third Wednesday of every month (except for December) at 7 p.m.

The District continues to provide the following programs: Watershed Management, Dirt & Gravel Roads for townships, Nutrient Management & ACT Program, Chesapeake Bay Program, Vector Borne Disease Control Program, No-till Drill Rental, Ag Land Preservation, Erosion & Sedimentation Control and Education & Outreach.

"It is our privilege and honor serving Lycoming County in the past, present and future," a statement from the district reads.