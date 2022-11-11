Williamsport, Pa. — Some Lycoming County government employees will be seeing a pay increase as part of a new countywide compensation policy passed by the commissioners at Thursday’s meeting.

The plan will see over 180 employees get a pay increase and this was referred to as the "first phase" of the county's ongoing work to increase pay across the workforce.

The new policy passed in a 2-1 vote that saw Commissioner Tony Mussare vote against the new policy. Commissioners Scott Metzger and Richard Mirabito voted to approve the new compensation plan, which will see the county take into consideration prior job experience and education in regards to pay.

This marks the first update to the county’s compensation plan since 1998, according to Metzger. Fifty-four policies across the county hadn’t been updated since June 24, 1999.

Mirabito said staff have been “grossly underpaid” for several years. He said entry-level positions in the county were set at nearly 40% below market value.

The idea that county employees were being “grossly underpaid” is something Mussare took issue with. He said there are county employees that make $80,000 or more per year.

Metzger said the average county employee makes about $40,000 annually.

In reference to the quality of candidates the county can hire, Mussare said sometimes the county “can’t afford Cadillacs.”

Several department heads have yet to provide input on the compensation plan. Mussare said he would prefer tabling the vote until other department officials can provide input and county employees can be informed about the policy.

He doubted that "50% of county employees" were aware of the meeting taking place. “They should be aware of what’s about to take place,” Mussare said.

County HR Director Jessica Segraves said that she reached out in July to all departments and three didn’t respond.

The plan is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to combat “chronic understaffing” across a multitude of departments, according to Mirabito. Staffing problems have recently caused the Lycoming County prison to require mandatory overtime for guards and the transfer of all female prisoners to other counties’ prisons. It is costing the county $70 a day for each of the 13 female inmates being housed in other prisons.

If the county had to transfer a whole block, or 80 inmates, to other counties it would cost the county an estimated $2.6 million annually, according to Mirabito.

They “were close” to needing to transfer a whole block, Metzger said, but it has not happen.

Mirabito also noted staffing problems in the planning department. He says that the department has seen 20 people resign in the last 2 years. This staffing issue has created a problem with using a $1 million grant awarded to the county by the EPA, according to Mirabito. He said, if the money is not allocated within the year, the EPA will take it back to give to other localities.

Mussare said he didn’t understand why the money was applied for if projects hadn’t already been selected. A member of the planning department in the crowd said the problem isn’t the lack of projects; it is the lack of staff to write proposals that the EPA can approve.

“It’s not finding a needle in a haystack,” Mirabito said. “It’s finding a needle that’s willing to work for 40% less than they could make.”

The compensation policy was passed along with the removal of 10 other policies relating to payment. This is part of Segrave's ongoing efforts to streamline county policy and pay. She said she would like to get to the point where pay is looked at annually.

Policy highlights

The new compensation policy will take effect with the first payroll of 2023.

The policy will see the employees above receive compensation commensurate to experience and education, according to Segraves. The policy will also be effective for new job listings going forward.

Segraves said the compensation plan will apply a 1% pay increase for every year of relevant previous experience up to 12%. Educational experience will provide a 1% pay increase for trade schools, 2% increase for associates degrees, and so on up to 5% for doctoral degrees.

Looking forward, Segraves said in 2024 they will move to reclassify a number of positions to address pay for other county positions.

Since starting as HR director at the beginning of the year, Segraves said, requests for compensation adjustments "consume" her day. She estimates that she spends half her workday fielding these requests.

Metzger said he knows some employees will be upset that they’re not seeing a pay increase, but this is just the “first phase” and “they didn’t have the luxury to wait until July.” He said this needs to be in the 2023 budget, which needs to be passed before Dec. 31.

To those who are upset, Mirabito said he hopes they see this as the commissioners “trying to move pay forward.” He said that solving the problem is “like maneuvering an ocean liner…it’s not a speedboat; it can’t turn 180 degrees.”

The policy is not effective for union county employees, who are under their own collective bargaining agreements.

Other agenda items

The commissioners also approved a bid for the relief well projects in Williamsport and South Williamsport. This is part of the ongoing project by the City of Williamsport, the County, the state, and federal government to repair the levee system along the Susquehanna River.

The county is committing funding for the relief wells, which are used in a levee system to relieve pressure from the river to prevent collapse.

The county only received one bid from the Linde Corporation for $711,793. The cost caused confusion in the room when County Controller Krista Rodgers read it, with many remarking “are you sure it isn’t million?”

Rodgers again read it and confirmed it said thousand.

The commissioners asked to receive clarification on the cost but approved the bid 3-0.

