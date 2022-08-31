Williamsport, Pa. — Those receiving mailers about voting by mail or for registering to vote are being informed that these are not from Lycoming County, according to a joint statement from the commissioners.

The commissioners' statement read that these mailers, expected to arrive in the coming weeks, are not from the county's voter registration services nor are they endorsed by them.

The mailers are being sent by the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, who will begin sending out mailers across the state and Lycoming County to improve voter participation among what the CEO of both organizations Tim Klopach called the "new American majority."

Klopach said this new majority was a combination of unmarried woman, people of color, and young people (aged 18-35). He said these groups make up 5 million Pennsylvanians, and these mailers have been signed off on by the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office.

The goal is to increase voter participation in groups that historically see low turnout," according to Klopach.

VPC/CVI spokesperson Alexa Shaffer said that the groups would be mailing 898,000 voter registration applications and 1,264,594 vote-by-mail applications to 1.88 million eligible Pennsylvania citizens.

The full Lycoming County Commissioner's statement is as follows:

"The Lycoming County Board of Elections has learned that two political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI), will be conducting unsolicited direct mailings to Pennsylvania residents that contain voter registration applications and mail ballot applications.

These unsolicited mailings are NOT affiliated with or endorsed by the Lycoming County Board of Elections. The VPC and CVI organizations bear all responsibility for the mailings, including any mailings that contain incorrect information.

The mailings are expected to begin in late August and continue through mid-September.

Any recipient of an unsolicited VPC or CVI mailing who wishes to be removed from the mailing list can do so by noting a code near the bottom of the letter and emailing the code to the correct organization: unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org OR unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org

Recipients can also request to be removed from the mailing list by calling VPC at 866-255-6750 or CVI at 866-290-1599."

