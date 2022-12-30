Williamsport, Pa. — Commissioners passed the proposed 2023 budget on Thursday with a 3-0 vote, making no increase to the property taxes in the county. The millage rate will remain at 6.5.

Highlights of the budget, presented by Steven Simms, comptroller and business manager include:

Revenues: $105.7 million

Expenditures: $138.9 million

Deficit: $33.2 milion, taking into account expenses that will occur in 2023, utilizing Act 13 or ARPA funds received in prior years

Commissioner Rick Mirabito requested a motion to add a line item to the 2023 budget to cover the planned recount of two races from the 2020 election. There is yet to be an agreed-upon cost estimate for the recount process.

Commissioners estimate using 40 employees for three weeks to hand re-count ballots. "We have to identify a line item in the budget, otherwise we're doing something and not taking accountability for it," Mirabito said. He questioned taking 40 employees from their regular duties.

"Will those employees get back to their regular duties at time and a half?" he asked, indicating the real cost of the recount will be buried in overtime hours spread across departments.

Commissioners Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare voted against Mirabito's motion to add a line item, saying the county could rely on contingency funds of which there are between $320,000 and $350,000.

"We're reassigning our assets to a particular task," Mussare said of the employees performing the recount. "We're still paying them, regardless."

Mussare said he believes the recount is an "exercise in understanding the process." Many of the votes don't count, he said, because people don't fill the ballot in correctly.

He suggested the recount, at the highest estimate of $157,000 (40 employees, 17 days, at $28.85 average per hour) could divide out to $.50 per person in the county, a cost one constituent present at the commissioner's meeting on Thursday said he did not want to pay.

As of Thursday, 20 employees had signed up to participate in the recount. Mussare said he is open to using community volunteers but Mirabito questioned the legality of that solution, indicating there are laws that regulate who can be involved in election matters.

Incentives, bonuses, salary, and title upgrades for county employees

The commissioners voted in favor of incentives for correctional officers in the Lycoming County Prison, including a $100 bonus every time a correctional officer accepts a voluntary overtime shift, referrals resulting in the hire of full-time positions, and retention bonuses.

"If I was on the outside, I'd say, 'you commissioners are crazy'," said Mussare. "But on the inside, I know we need to do something." Correctional officers are forced to work manditory overtime because there are no officers to cover the end of a shift. He called the incentive and bonus program a "tourniquet."

Additionally, pay grades for clerks in the district magistrate offices will be upgraded to reflect higher salaries and revised titles.

"This is a long overdue bump in salaries," Metzer said.

The commissioners will meet again Friday at 6 p.m. to approve the elected officials salary schedule for 2024-2027, according to a posted agenda.

