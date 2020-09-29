Lycoming County, Pa. – The Lycoming County Board of Commissioners announced that they are seeking projects that address affordable housing needs to include in the 2020 Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority.

The PHARE program has been successful in Lycoming County, and the County wishes to continue providing resources and support for affordable housing needs. To respond to the growing interest in the area and secure funding on behalf of affordable housing projects and programs, the Lycoming County Commissioners developed an application process for agencies that are interested in acquiring PHARE funds.

To that end, Lycoming County is soliciting projects on a competitive basis to include in its November 2020 application to the state for PHARE funds. The County anticipates requesting approximately $365,000 of funds for selected projects based on its allocation of Act 13 Funds.

Interested parties may submit applications to the county by October 15, 2020. The application and instructions are available here.

Questions not addressed on the website should be directed to Jenny Picciano, Community Development/Lead Planner for the Lycoming County Department of Planning and Community Development. She can be contacted by calling (570) 320-2136 or by email at jpicciano@lyco.org.