Lycoming County, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioners held a town hall on March 29 to gauge public opinions and hear ideas on the best use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Prior to opening the floor to public comments, commissioners gave a brief presentation to explain what the funds can be spent on and update the public on what the commissioners have done so far.

During the presentation, Commissioner Scott Metzger said that funds needed to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

Commissioner Tony Mussare said, “We have very limited resources. When we talk about $22 million, I know my colleagues just can’t wait to get it out. Neither can I, but we have to do it wisely.”

The presentation also showed that the county has received $79 million in funding requests for the $22 million ARPA funds available.

The types of projects allowable under ARPA funding include programs to support public health response, address negative economic impact, replace public sector revenue loss, provide premium pay for essential workers, and enhance water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

These projects can be funded through four types of entities: municipalities, public authorities, 501c(3) nonprofits, and privately owned businesses.

“[The commissioners] all agreed that these monies would have to be spent on projects that are generational,” Metzger said. “These are monies that are going to have to be paid back by our grandchildren and our children, so we wanted to make sure that these are beneficial to our communities.”

Metzger said two projects that have already been considered during the initial stages are upgrades to Jersey Shore’s water system, which still uses wood filters, and ways to solve the ongoing housing shortage.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito added, “part of our drive for the generational perspective is how do we set ourselves up to be a county that experiences population growth in the next decade.”

Suggestions on how to spend ARPA funds? Contact Lycoming County Commissioners with your suggestions or comments on how to allocate ARPA funds. Send an email to: ARPA@lyco.org.

The floor was then opened for public comment.

Tom Hounds of Williamsport said that he’d like to see funding go to help farmers who have been struggling with the rising costs of fertilizer.

“I already have heard two farmers say they might not be able to farm next year because of the cost of the fertilizer,” Hounds said.

Hounds said he’d like to see a fertilizer plant in the county.

Joy Walls and Judy Olinsky of Lycoming Arts came to advocate for their nonprofit organization to receive funding.

“Our mission is to generate awareness and opportunities that support the arts,” Walls said. “Our business model can enhance the community through cultural tourism.”

According to Walls, Lycoming Arts has plans and would like to develop cultural districts and cultural trails throughout the county.

“Our organization is ready to grow; we just need an incentive to help us over the hump,” Walls said.

The funding would allow them to hire a staff member to implement these plans and expand.

“Having a professional director, we could develop our program to a point where, after the two years that you invested in us, we think we could manage it ourselves,” Olinsky said.

Lycoming arts would also fall under enhancement of outdoor recreation, which is another way the organization is eligible for funding, according to Mirabito.

“We need to be highly diversified in our economic development,” Mirabito said. “We cannot put our eggs in one basket.”

Duane Hershberger, Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, advocated for funding to expand their low-income housing program.

Hershberger said that Habitat has completed 41 homes within Williamsport. The homes have a mortgage attached that are affordable on a $25,000 income.

“It’s not a giveaway program,” Hershberger said. “The homeowner pays—not the full price for the house, because we build this at no profit and no interest.”

Hershberger said that the program helps expand the tax base.

“It’ll be new tax money that’s generated—well not in perpetuity—but for a long time,” Hershberger said.

Hershberger said they’re expecting to get titles for several homes in South Williamsport in the coming months.

A community member said he’d like to see some of the monies spent on providing a facility and equipment for the Lycoming County Coroner.

“[The coroner] has been fighting for a long time for proper facility and tools,” the community member said.

Related reading: No room at the morgue: Coroner continues plea for new building

Metzger said they have been working on finding the coroner a facility for the past 16 months.

“Trying to find a building that would not only service the coroner, but it would also take care of other county needs,” Metzger said. He’d like to have decision on a new facility within the next six weeks.

“The coroner needs a home, and it has to be at the top of the agenda,” said Metzger.

Former commissioner Jack Mckernan would like to see the funds go to fixing the levees and asked about funding expansion of broadband internet access.

All the commissioners nodded and in unison agreed that the levees are a priority.

“There will be additional monies,” said Commissioner Tony Mussare, on broadband access, “we’d rather let them use their [state and federal] money then our scarce resources.”

Mckernan said he’d also like to see River Valley Health and Dental workers receive some of the funding for the work as frontline workers during the pandemic.

Tim Mahoney of Williamsport, a community member involved in a number of nonprofits, was there to push for funding to go to the 501c(3) nonprofits.

Mahoney said that after retiring from the jail he discovered that “health, hunger and housing” were areas for the community to work on.

“You need to get those nonprofits to understand that they’re not in silos,” Mahoney said.



