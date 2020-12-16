The Lycoming County Director of Administration, Matt McDermott, has announced closure of government operations for Thursday, Dec. 17.

Operations are closed EXCEPT FOR 24/7 OPERATIONS due to the snow event we are experiencing.

Residents are reminded to stay home and off the roads if possible.

According to Williamsport's Fire Chief, Mark Killian, Williamsport's Streets and Parks department will have all available plow and salt trucks operating for the duration of the storm. Officials ask residents to please be patient. Main thoroughfares will be given the highest priority. Side streets and alleys will take time to be cleared.

Some additional tips to keep you safe during the storm:

• Stay home – On Wedndesday at 1 p.m., PennDOT issued travel restrictions. Do not go anywhere you have to drive, unless absolutely necessary.

• Have an emergency kit ready in your home to include:

o Cell phone and charger

o Battery powered radio

o Blankets

o Flashlight with extra batteries

o First aid kit

• Ensure all generators or items with internal combustion engines are kept outdoors.

• Clear snow from exhaust openings and vents around your home and car.

• Check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

• Plug space heaters directly into your wall, keep flammable items at least three feet away.

• Never use your stove or oven for heat.

• Make sure you have a current escape plan in the event of a fire.

• Clear a three-foot path around fire hydrants near your home.

• Never approach downed power lines, know how to contact your local utility providers

• Follow your trusted local weather sources.