Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Local business owner Katelyn Wasson has announced her intention to seek election to Magisterial District Judge in District 29-3-01. The district includes Jersey Shore Borough and most of western Lycoming County. Wasson, a registered Republican, will cross-file.

“I am running for District Judge because I want to give back to the community that has given me so much. As your next Judge, I will not tolerate violent crime, crimes against children, or crimes against senior citizens,” said Wasson. “I share the rural values of this area and will be a ‘no nonsense’ District Judge. I am not a politician and will administer justice fairly, without regard to political or other connections.”

A successful businesswoman, Wasson is General Manager for Wasson Auto Sales and oversees her family’s residential real estate business. She also owns and operates KW Rentals, Clover Crown Boutique, an online retail business, and serves as a Finance Manager with Easy Loans, Inc.

About Kate

A graduate of both Lycoming College, she earned bachelor degrees in psychology and biology, and earned her degree in criminal justice from Lock Haven University. While attending Lycoming College, she interned at SCI Muncy, a state correctional institution for adult female offenders.

Kate has decided to stay and work in her hometown to make western Lycoming County a better place to live, work, and raise a family. She serves her community on the Jersey Shore Water Authority Board of Directors and previously coached basketball at the YMCA as a volunteer. Kate is an outdoor enthusiast, avid hunter, and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and Trout Unlimited. She enjoys spending time in Pine Creek Valley with her family and friends.

Learn more about Kate at wassonforjudge.com.