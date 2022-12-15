Loan and grant funds will now be available for the cleanup of contaminated sites through the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program, the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners announced.

Funded by a grant from the US EPA, the program provides low-interest loans and grants for financing the cleanup of brownfield sites.

A brownfield is any property that is underutilized for various socioeconomic reasons such as abandonment, obsolescence, tax delinquency, and/or blight, and whose redevelopment is inhibited by the real or perceived presence of hazardous substances and environmental contamination.

The goal of the Lycoming County Revolving Loan Fund is to restore Lycoming County brownfield sites to productive use.

The RLF Program was initiated through an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide low-interest loans and grants for financing brownfield site cleanups. The sites, borrowers/grantees, and proposed cleanup actively must all meet program eligibility criteria.

Lycoming County’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund Program builds upon its past success with two EPA grants: 2005 Assessment Grant and 2012 Coalition Assessment Grant (2012 BF Grant).

Through these grants, the county inventoried over 80 potential BF sites. Many brownfield sites were also successfully cleaned up and redeveloped after the initial investment of grant funds.

Applications are accepted on a rolling-based through fall 2023. Application materials and instructions are available on the county’s website.

Those who have further questions should contact Jenny Picciano, Community Development/Lead Planner for the Lycoming County Department of Planning and Community Development at 570-320-2136 or jpicciano@lyco.org.

