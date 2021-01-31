Williamsport, Pa. – A judge agreed to suppress evidence including a stolen handgun because probation officers illegally searched a person.

Lycoming County Adult Probation Officers Luke Ellison and Jared Corman did not have reasonable suspicion when they searched Quinton J. Wilson, 20, Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio ruled on Dec. 23.

As a result of his interactions with Ellison and Corman, Wilson was arrested by now-former Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Eric Derr on May 5. Wilson was charged with felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanors related to firearm and drug possession.

In an ironic turn of events, Derr himself now faces more numerous charges than those he filed against Wilson. In a separate case not involving Wilson, Derr is accused of official oppression, coercion, tampering and obstruction.

Through his attorney Robert Hoffa, Wilson successfully argued that the evidence against him collected last May should be tossed.

Wilson began a probation sentence for possession of a firearm without a license in spring 2020 but subsequently stopped reporting, court records state. This prompted Wilson's probation officer to put Wilson's name on their "hot list," according to Lovecchio.

The "hot list" was created by and for Lycoming County Adult Probation officers to track and contact absconders in lieu of securing bench warrants for them, Wilson's probation officer David Poretta testified to Lovecchio.

COVID-19 was described as the reasoning behind such a list.

The "hot list" practice raises questions considering the emergency administrative order in effect for Lycoming County at the time lists bench warrant hearings as essential functions.

While Lovecchio's ruling doesn't specifically address the office's "hot list" practice, it found fault with Ellison's and Corman's actions after they used the list to make contact with Wilson in Williamsport.

"Due to COVID-19, Officer Ellison and Officer Corman were not taking Defendant into custody or transporting him to a correctional institution, jail or detention facility. Therefore, they could not search him incident to arrest as they normally would if they were taking Defendant into custody pursuant to the bench warrant for absconding," Lovecchio wrote.

The sequence of events began on May 5 as Ellison and Corman were driving down West Fourth Street in full uniform in a marked unit. They noticed Wilson standing on the north side of West Fourth Street. They pulled over and made contact with him, records show.

Ellison and Corman allowed Wilson to call his probation officer (Poretta) and listened via speakerphone as Wilson and Poretta spoke.

Poretta asked Wilson why he wasn't reporting and Wilson said he hadn't been coming into the Adult Probation Office due to COVID restrictions. Poretta told Wilson to go home and wait for him there, according to court records.

"Before Officer Ellison and Officer Corman released Defendant, they told him that they were going to conduct a pat down to make sure he was in compliance with the other conditions of his supervision," Lovecchio wrote.

Wilson told the officers he "did not sign up for that" and began running away, according to Lovecchio. Wilson was taken into custody after being held at gunpoint by police, although Derr's affidavit doesn't indicate by which officer.

A subsequent search of Wilson and his flight path uncovered a stolen Citadel .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Percocet pill in a plastic baggie, according to Derr's affidavit.

But none of that evidence can be used against Wilson because the probation officers acted unlawfully, Lovecchio ruled.

Ellison and Corman were not in fear for their safety and had no specific facts to establish Wilson possessed prohibited items when they decided to frisk him, Lovecchio said.

"To conduct a pat down or frisk, the investigatory stop must be lawful and the officer must reasonably believe the person stopped is armed and dangerous," Lovecchio wrote. "Something more than an inchoate and unparticularized hunch is required."

Although the evidence against him was suppressed, Quinton Wilson's docket sheet indicates that his case still is open. He's scheduled for a criminal pre-trial hearing before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on March 2.

Opinion and Order