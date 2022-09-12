Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners voted Monday to remove a referendum from the November ballot that on September 6, they voted to add to the ballot. The reversal will removes the referendum about discontinuing the user of electronic voting systems in future elections.

The referendum was initially approved by Commissioners Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare.

A small group of residents had asked the commissioners to end the use of electronic machines in favor of reverting to paper ballots. Commissioners agreed to put the question on the ballot in November, voting to add the referendum at their September 6 meeting.

After receiving a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of State warning commissioners that the addition of the referendum would be in violation of the Help America Vote Act, the commissioners made the decision to remove the referendum Monday.

HAVA, passed by the federal government in 2002, created a set of mandatory minimum standards for states to follow in election administration. The law also provided funding for states to update their voting systems.

The state department said the county did not seek the consent of the legislature prior to adding the referendum, which is required under HAVA. The letter also said paper ballots were resolutely not allowed under HAVA.

Metzger said, after conferring with legal counsel, they were told they'd lose in court regarding the former violation listed by the DOS, but that he felt they could have won on the latter.

Knowing the case was lost, Metzger said it wouldn’t be “good government” to continue through with the referendum.

“We can’t spend taxpayers’ dollars fighting something the statute didn’t give us the authority to do,” Metzger said.

Mussare said the actions taken by the Department of State “violated the confidence” that residents have in election integrity.

Both Metzger and Mussare said multiple lawyers had told them they would lose the case in court.

Commissioner Richard Mirabito voted against the addition of the referendum to the ballot Sept. 6. Monday, he did vote to approve the removal of the referendum in the face of impending legal challenges.

This all came on the heels of Audit the Vote's attempts to get a complete audit of Lycoming County for the 2020 presidential election. Audit the Vote is the organization that spearheaded the addition of the referendum.

Audit the Vote spokesman and attorney Karen DiSalvo and Woodward Township Supervisor Jeffrey Stroehman have continually claimed that the 2020 election was filled with inconsistencies and fraud. They have also said electronic voting systems are susceptible to hacks, though the machines are not connected to the internet.

Disalvo said, reading from the petition that was signed by 3,392 Lycoming County residents, “I want Lycoming County to discontinue the use of voting machines, including tabulators and scanners. I want this issue to be placed on the ballot in November.”

Those who signed the petition make up less than five percent of Lycoming County's registered voters.

Lycoming County Director of Elections Forrest Lehman has said that there were no issues found with the electronic voting system used by the county. Lycoming County uses electronic tabulators that provide printed paper ballots — a portion of which are counted by hand.

It was also noted during the Monday meeting that the current voting system cost the county $2 million to purchase.

Metzger said that the commissioners will investigate other options for “compromise.”

“There’s two ways that I’ve been informed,” Metzger said. “I think there’s a compromise where both systems can work.”

