Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table.

During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport.

Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the commissioners are working to find a new home for the coroner daily.

Commissioner Richard Mirabito also said the commissioners continue to talk with Don Lundy to see if he’s “someone we can work with.”

Lundy is the owner of a metal building located on Arch Street in Williamsport that was originally constructed as a garage. The 27,000-square-foot building was initially ruled out due to Lundy’s request being higher than the appraisal. The county cannot legally pay more for a property than it has been appraised for.

The building was initially appraised at $4.3 million. A second appraisal was conducted, coming in significantly lower at between $1.7 and $1.9 million. Lundy was requesting around $3.5 million for the property, which would then need to be retrofitted to work for the coroner.

It has also been suggested that the Arch Street building could be used to house more then just the coroner, including facilities for central process, a magisterial judge, and a holding facility.

Mirabito previously said that he felt they hadn’t reached Lundy’s lowest point. Mussare said he wouldn’t support the purchase of the Lundy building no matter what, calling it a “pig.” Metzger said he would look at numbers.

Both Mussare and Metzger refuse to get into another long-term lease like the Joinder building on Academy and East Street in Williamsport. This building costs the county $41,102 a month to lease. Metzger has said that he regrets having signed the lease.

A property owned by UPMC Williamsport was also considered, but this was ruled out after protests. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling said the property presented safety concerns and had poor access to highways. The county intends to reach out to UPMC about another parcel of land that might work, according to Metzger.

Kiessling has been requesting new facilities for the past decade and in recent months has taken to Facebook multiple times to request leads on possible properties.

This update came during the same meeting at which the commissioners approved updates to the county compensation plan for the first time in 24 years.

