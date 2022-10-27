Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office.

During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., who has been requesting new facilities for a decade, has issues with the High Street property, notably the access to highways I-180 and Rt. 15, and the area’s safety.

This week, Kiessling added that the High Street property wouldn’t have the space to expand to offer forensic pathology services in the future. He also noted that having his office by the hospital has “no value,” as they can’t use the hospital for lab work.

Commissioner Richard Mirabito, adding his input, urged his colleagues to reconsider the purchase of a building on Arch Street, owned by Don Lundy.

The Arch Street property is 27,000 square feet and would be retrofitted to also house a magistrate’s office and central processing, as well as new facilities for the coroner. This building was initially ruled out after Lundy requested $3.5 million on a $1.5 million appraisal. The county can only pay fair-market value for land by law.

The debate over which property to select continued this week with Mirabito suggesting that negotiations with Lundy be reopened.

The county and Lundy never got to the lowest agreeable figure for the building. According to Mirabito, it might be possible to negotiate a “lease to own” type of agreement that would allow them to get the land for fair-market prices.

The timeline for new construction is also too long, according to Mirabito, who said issues include lot consolidation, getting Williamsport to relinquish ownership of an alley, scheduling the relocation of utility poles, and the land not currently being zoned for use by government buildings.

Mirabito said that the zoning issue could just be a “box that wasn’t checked,” but it all create issues with immediacy.

The UPMC property would just “send us down a rabbit hole that will delay the problem,” said Mirabito. "By focusing on building new, we are not dealing with a current problem.”

Commissioner Tony Mussare was doubtful about the prospect of acquiring the Arch Street property at market value. He said the county would spend $3.7 to $4 million in a 10-year lease, an additional $4 million to retrofit the facility, and then negotiate a purchase agreement after the lease. Mussare estimated this would cost the county nearly $13 million.

“Somebody’s not getting the point that we can’t get this done legally,” Mussare said.

Mussare called the metal Arch Street building a “pig.”

“I can put a Band-Aid on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” Mussare said. “We’ll build [facilities] and put it anywhere, just please don’t make it Arch Street. There’s no possible way I’d vote for that.”

Mussare said he would rather build at $600 per square foot then get into another long-term lease or purchase a pre-existing structure, noting the county “has no good record of purchasing anything.”

Metzger agreed with Mussare’s assessment on the history of purchases by the county and cost of the Arch Street property. He noted the new office for Judge William Solomon “barely came in under budget” once problems started cropping up with the building.

“I’m a businessman, and I don’t make bad business deals,” Metzger said.

Metzger was initially in support of purchasing the Lundy building, but said he changed his mind after seeing the cost. He said developers have also told him that building new is better instead of retrofitting an existing structure.

If there wasn’t enough space on the parcels, they can open negotiations about purchasing more land from UPMC, according to Metzger.

Mirabito asked Metzger: if we could get the Arch Street building for $4.3 million, would you reconsider? Metzger responded saying he “looks at numbers.”

Several other county officials also attended the meeting in support of the Arch Street location Kiessling is advocating for.

This included Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner, who said having a centralized location with a magistrate, processing, and coroner could make sense “both logistically and financially.”

The processing center would allow officers to place overnight arrestees in holding to be arraigned in the morning, allowing officers to get back on patrol quicker, Gardner noted.

Having the magistrate’s office in the same building as processing would also make it easier to get fingerprints from individuals that did not do so prior to their preliminary hearings, according to a comment from Montoursville Police Chief Jeffrey Gyurina.

Todd Winder, Clinton Township fire chief, called this dispute a “pissing contest over a building and location,” and said the county “shouldn’t go another month without having this plan in place.”

