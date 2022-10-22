Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner.

The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy.

The clash over the location of a new coroner's office came when Metzger said he would be putting an item on next week's agenda for a vote to conduct an appraisal on land that has been offered to the county by UPMC.

Lycoming Coroner Chuck Kiessling, Jr. told NCPA in September that the High Street plot is "not an ideal location."

Kiessling contends the UPMC property has issues in terms of highway access and security.

"I feel that we would have to wear ballistic vests and carry firearms to ensure our safety," Kiessling said, calling into question the safety of the surrounding area.

Kiessling also said that the Arch Street building would offer easier access to I-180 and Rt. 15.

"It's not as simple as saying, 'we're going to put the building out there,'" Kiessling said.

Metzger, during the commissioners meeting, said he "doesn't buy these complaints." Doctors and nurses walk safely to their cars nightly, and the security force at UPMC is of high quality, Metzger said.

Metzger also framed the issue of access as the coroner's desire for him and his staff to have an easier commute. He also said that if the new building needed to be gated, it would be.

Commissioner Mussare, noting that Kiessling and his staff aren't first responders, asked, "who is [the coroner] serving?"

Emergency first responders are unable to move or touch anything until the coroner arrives to gather material, according to Kiessling. He said he's always been "cognizant" of the time first responders are on scene waiting for his office, and easy highway access improves his staffs' response times in their 1,200-square-miles of coverage.

Mirabito asked his colleagues to reconsider leasing the Lundy building under a 10-year lease. According to him, this would cost the county $168,000 annually or $16,000 monthly. Mirabito compared this to the $41,012 spent monthly for the Joinder building on Academy and East Street that houses Clinton Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities services as well as Lycoming County Children and Youth.

This cost is within fair market value for a lease, which would work in lieu of purchasing the property, according to Mirabito.

Lundy is requesting $3.5 million for purchase of the Arch Street property on a $1.5 million appraisal.

Metzger said that he wouldn't agree to a 10-year lease. Unlike the 27,000-square-foot Lundy building, construction of a brand new building wouldn't require a retrofit to address the coroners needs.

Mirabito contended that the 27,000-square-foot facility would also be able to house Judge Christian Frey's office, which needs to be relocated, as well as a new central processing and DUI center for Lycoming County.

In his response, Metzger said the federal government hasn't provided an eviction notice for Frey's office and he questioned the severity of problems with needing new central processing center, noting that they had brought down the number of inmates that hadn't been fingerprinted.

Mirabito said the sheriff informed him that 500 people have yet to be fingerprinted.

According to Kiessling, the current processing center has a new intoxilyzer, a spectrometry breath alcohol instrument, which needs to be housed in temperature-controlled environment. The equipment can't be used because they don't have the square footage to accommodate it.

He also said that the Arch Street building could be moved into immediately to at least house the coroner's vehicles. Currently, one vehicle is housed at the Woodward Township Fire Department and the other two are driven back and forth to work each day by Kiessling and his deputy coroner.

This lack of storage has caused unnecessary wear on the vehicles by adding extra miles on their trucks, according to Kiessling. He's also worried about the continued exposure to winter weather that could shorten the vehicles' useful life.

Mirabito, at points throughout the exchange, said that the other two commissioners had already made up their minds and called not listening to the coroner "disrespectful" and a "slap in the face."

Mussare responded that if they move forward on the High Street property it isn't meant as a sign of disrespect.

Metzger said this issue "keeps him up at night" and that he's called Kiessling at 11 p.m. and on vacation to try and work something out.

"I'm sure [Kiessling] is not going to be happy about it, and that's his prerogative," Metzger said. "I'm trying to find this man a home. A home that will get done within the next year."

Airport funding

In other business, the commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the Williamsport Regional Airport that would see the county provide the airport with up to $1 million in funding over the course of two years.

That agreement will also see the airport return $350,000 to the county from federal COVID funding to the county, according to Mirabito.

The resolution was approved with a vote of 3-0.

