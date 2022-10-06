Williamsport, Pa. — After months of deliberations, the Lycoming County commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a hand recount of the 2020 election.

Both Commissioners Tony Mussare and Scott Metzger voted to approve the recount with Commissioner Richard Mirabito voting against the recount.

The recount will be for the 2020 presidential election and “one additional state contest,” according to a release from the commissioners. The recount is set to begin Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

A second motion was also approved that will make the county hand count 2-percent of the ballots cast after every election.

According to the release, “The policy was adopted in order to satisfy the longstanding 2% statistical audit requirement in the PA Election Code as well as the newer statewide risk limiting audit standard with a single process.”

This motion was approved with another 2-1 vote—this time with Mussare and Mirabito voting in the affirmative and Metzger voting against.

The decision to recount the 2020 election comes after months of pressure from Audit the Vote, a group of local citizens concerned with what they describe as “election fraud” in the 2020 presidential election bolstered by former President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen.

Lycoming County Director of Elections Forrest Lehman said back in July that there was no evidence of election fraud in Lycoming County.

Lehman offered no comment on the commissioner's decision to authorize the 2020 recount.

Audit the Vote was also looking to get Lycoming County to withdraw the use of electronic voting systems. The Lycoming commissioners approved a ballot referendum that would put the continued use of electronic voting equipment up for vote.

A week later, the decision was made to remove the referendum after the Department of State notified the county that the referendum was in violation of the Help America Vote Act, passed in 2002.

