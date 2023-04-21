Lycoming College is partnering with Widener University Commonwealth Law School to offer a 3+3 law degree program.

Students in the program will earn a bachelor's from Lycoming College in three years before obtaining a juris doctorate degree from Widener in the following three years.

Lycoming College students interested in pursuing a law degree at Widener Law Commonwealth must notify the school in writing with their intent to participate in the program by the end of their first semester and must maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average. They must also earn a law school admission test score and Lycoming GPA at or above the median of Widener’s prior year entering class.

In addition, qualifying students must complete their major and general education requirements by the end of their junior year at Lycoming College. Students must take the law school admission test no later than February of their junior year and apply to Widener Law Commonwealth by March 31 of their junior year.

“Lycoming College’s pre-law program prepares high-performing students for law school entry with theoretical studies and LSAT preparation, as well as with hands-on experience through practicums, internships and other work experiences that can give them an edge. The agreement with Widener Law Commonwealth serves to strengthen an already robust pre-law offering at Lycoming,” said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College. “Law school entrance can be incredibly competitive, and Lycoming is providing its students a favorable advantage through this arrangement.”

“Widener Law Commonwealth is pleased to announce our partnership with Lycoming College. The 3+3 program will help high-achieving students make their dream of a legal career a reality, while also saving them both time and money in pursuing their education. We look forward to working with Lycoming College and its students,” said Michael J. Hussey, dean and associate professor of law, Widener University Commonwealth Law School.

Lycoming College offers multiple majors that can serve as a pathway to legal careers. The College’s liberal arts emphasis on courses that require careful reading, analysis, criticism, evaluation, and interpretation virtually guarantees that diligent students will be ready for law school.

With faculty dedicated exclusively to the education of undergraduate students, an abundance of networking opportunities, internships with private law offices and attorneys’ offices, and close mentorship under pre-law advisors, Lycoming College students are prepared to succeed on the LSATs and in the legal career field.

More information is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/pre-law/.

