South Williamsport, Pa. – Suspected crack cocaine recently was purchased in South Williamsport by a confidential informant, according to the Lycoming County Detectives.

Dante J. Hall, 29, of Williamsport, is charged one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Lycoming County Detective Sarah A. Edkin, alleges in a Dec. 15, 2020, criminal complaint that Hall sold suspected cocaine to a confidential informant (CI) at Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport Borough, on Jan. 23, 2020.

Edkin wrote that the CI was provided $200 in prerecorded police funds and then contacted Hall at his cell phone number to arrange for a drug purchase.

"Hall agreed to the sale and directed the CI to Phillips Park Dr.," Edkin said.

Edkin said she transported the CI to the area.

"The CI enters the passenger front seat of Hall's vehicle. Hall handed the CI the suspected crack cocaine. CI handed Hall $200 in prerecorded police funds. CI then returned and met with PO Gardner," Edkin said.

According to Edkin, PO Clinton Gardner "immediately confiscated the suspected crack cocaine."

Edkin did not disclose the approximate weight of the suspected crack cocaine seized.

Hall was confined to the Lycoming County Prison from Dec. 16 to 29, 2020, when he posted $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman.

Docket sheet