Harrisburg, Pa. – State Senator Gene Yaw announced grants for recycling collection, leaf waste, and education programs in Lycoming and Union Counties. The grants were awarded under section 902 of the Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling, and Waste Reduction Act.

“All of these grants provide an incentive to recycle in Pennsylvania,” Sen. Yaw said. “Act 101, which was enacted in 1988, has been extremely successful in promoting recycling across our state.”

Grants awards include:

Lycoming County

County-wide drop-off recycling program and recycling center - $349,485

Muncy Borough leaf waste collection and processing programs - $88,200

Old Lycoming Township leaf waste collection and recycling center - $196,007

Union County