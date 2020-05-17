Lycoming/Union Counties -- The Investment Partnership Program (HOME), a federally-funded program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, is supplying Lycoming and Union Counties with $500,000 each in grant money.

The funds will be used to help provide affordable, safe housing to low-income Pennsylvanians by correcting major building code deficiencies.

“I am pleased to hear that both Union County, as well as South Williamsport Borough, have each been approved for $500,000,” Senator Gene Yaw said. “Many low-income families are struggling right now and do not have the financial resources to address deteriorating home conditions. Children and families rely on these investments to increase their safety and prevent homelessness.”

Specifically, Union County is expected to use the funding to address owner-occupied housing rehabilitation on 15 homes. Homeowners with income under 80% of the area's median income level will receive assistance with correcting major code deficiencies in their homes.

South Williamsport is expected to use the funding to rehabilitate nine homes. These homes are occupied by low-to-moderate income residents who would otherwise be unable to afford the repairs.

The rehabilitation funds will also help support local contractors, building material suppliers, inspectors, and building rehabilitation specialists.

The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development annually.

The funds can be used for new construction and rehabilitation of housing units for affordable homeownership or rental opportunities; rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes; assistance to first-time home buyers; and assistance to Community Housing Development Organizations participating in eligible projects. All uses are required to benefit very low, low, and/or moderate-income households.