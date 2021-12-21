Williamsport, Pa. — Corrections officers said they located two baggies of methamphetamine and a piece of LSD paper during a prisoner intake at the Lycoming County Prison.

Thomas Craig Foster, 43, of Jersey Shore was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and two misdemeanor offenses after officers made the discovery.

Foster, who was picked up for an unrelated charge, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail. Records show Foster plead guilty to first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats in Jan. of this year.

