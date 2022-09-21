Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Loyalsock turns to one of its own to lead the baseball program, as it hires one of the programs most decorated players to serve as their new head coach starting in the spring of 2023.

Jimmy Webb, a 2015 graduate of Loyalsock and a member of the back-to-back state championship teams of 2013 & ’14, has been named the new Lancer head coach.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to get going,” Webb said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s going to be hard waiting a few months until the season officially starts.”

Webb brings both youthful exuberance and coaching experience to the dugout. He’s been an assistant at Loyalsock since 2016. Even while playing baseball at Lock Haven University, where he graduated in 2019 with a dual degree in business communications/advertising and P.R., Webb was part the Lancer staff.

Now, he’s ready to take over and attempt to bring the program both the team and individual successes he had while wearing the Lancer maroon.

To go along with the state titles, Webb is the one of Pennsylvania’s most decorated athletes. He’s the only baseball player to ever be named to the all-state team four years in a row.

Webb is also second all-time on the state’s career hit list with 152, trailing only Neil Walker, who went on to spend a dozen years in the big leagues, including stints with the Pirates, Phillies, Mets, and Yankees.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.