Williamsport, Pa. – A Loyalsock man is accused of trespassing through an unlocked front door and assaulting a woman inside.

Carlton W. Minor, 56, of Randall Circle, Loyalsock, was charged with one count of felony criminal trespass, one count of misdemeanor simple assault, and one summary count of harassment, on Nov. 2.

Officer Gino V. Caschera, said Minor entered a home uninvited in the 800 block of Memorial Ave., Williamsport, around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

A female at the scene explained to Caschera that she'd left her front door unlocked while she was upstairs in her bedroom on the phone.

Minor allegedly appeared in her bedroom, startling her and calling her a 'b_' after she hung up the phone, according to Caschera.

"[The female] demanded Minor leave her house, but he refused. Minor then struck [the female], shoved her against the wall and held her there," Caschera wrote.

The female attempted to call 911 but Minor allegedly struck the phone from her hand, according to Caschera's affidavit.

"I did observe red marks on [the female's] upper chest....Minor was not invited into the residence, nor has he ever lived in the residence," Caschera wrote.

Minor is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

