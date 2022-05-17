Primary voter turnout is proving to be very low across the Williamsport area this election cycle.

As of a 3 p.m. sampling of Williamsport area polling locations on May 17, the average primary turnout is hovering around 15%.

This puts turnout in the area around five points lower then the national average, 19.6 percent, according to Pew Research Center gathered in the 2018 midterm elections.

Vince Galko, political consultant, explained what voter turnout means for the election.

"Low voter turnout will benefit the candidates who have the best grassroot organizations and the most devoted followers," Galko said, "Although turnout is lower at this time, most Republicans work during the day and tend to vote after work between 5-8 p.m. The turnout numbers will go up on the GOP side.”

Galko also said that negative ads are a way to lower turnout for a candidate's opponents, which can sway turnout one way.

"If undecided voters stay home and you can turn out your voters, you have an advantage in a low turnout election," Galko said.

At the Lycoming College polling location, 57 voters had shown up out of a total of 355 in the roll. This puts turnout at 16%.

Keith Patterson, judge of election at that location, said that they were busier then last year, but are still only expecting around 100 total voters. He said this was common.

"A lot of the people that vote here are from Lycoming College and the college is out," Patterson said, "we didn't have a ton of people in the morning right away. It's always slow here."

The Monsignor Fleming Parish polling location did not fair any better. Sixty voters had turned up out of 778 in the roll. This places that location at 13% turnout.

Fred Kellers, the judge of elections at that location, said he was unable to provide any context for that number as this was his first year in the role.

The Northway Community Church location had slightly higher turnout than the others. 205 voters had shown up to vote out of a possible 1,155 in the roll. This places them at the highest of the sampling with an 18% turnout.

Susan Little, judge of election at the location, said that they were busier than last year, which was her only comparison point.

