Snyder County, Pa. — A lucky player from Snyder County hit the jackpot recently in the Pennsylvania Lottery, winning an online prize of $146,993.

The individual won playing PA Big Money Wheel, a key number match-style game that forms part of the trio of games contributing to the sought-after Big Keystone Jackpot.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to vend lottery products online. The online games can be played on computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Mobile players can engage with PA Lottery online games through the PA Lottery official app. The online platform affords players to set customized time limits, deposit thresholds, and spending limits. For real-time updates on winning numbers, regulations, winning odds, and opportunities to engage further, individuals are invited to visit the lottery's website.

The age requirement for participation is 18 or older, and players need to have valid proof of age and identity.

