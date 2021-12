Westfield, Pa. – A lost hunter was found deceased in the woods in Tioga County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Police did not release the name of the 51-year-old man from Citrus Springs, Fla. He was found in the area of Sperry and Young roads in Westfield Township at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 27.

Police said the man died of natural causes.