Williamsport, Pa. — During a checkup at a Williamsport home, probation officer said he spotted a bag of marijuana in a man's open pocket as he walked past him.

A “heated” argument broke out as authorities attempted to detain Carlos Alberto Acosta, 33, of Williamsport inside the home near the 600 block of 2nd Street on March 19, police said.

Police allegedly discovred more marijuana and packaging materials when Acosta set his backpack down. After successfully detaining Acosta, probation officers contacted Williamsport police.

Officer Damon Cole informed Acosta of his rights and spoke with him outside the home, police said. That's when Acosta allegedly admitted to being possession of marijuana.

“Acosta reported that there were a few ounces in the backpack and that he smokes a little bud and if anyone wants any, he gives them some,” Cole said.

Investigators found a total of five sandwich bags that together weighed 230.5 grams, according to the affidavit. Individually packaged bags were found in two of the five larger bags, Cole said. Police also located a scale with residue.

“Acosta reported he had a medical marijuana card but could not provide proof of it,” Cole said.

Acosta was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. He posted $15,000 unsecured bail on April 12 and was released from custody.

In 2021, Acosta was charged with intimidation of a witness. Court documents said he forced an inmate against a wall at the Lycoming County Prison, allegedly holding his arm behind his back and verbally threatening him over a drug case.

He was also charged with terroristic threats and harassment last year and pled guilty to felony criminal trespass in 2020.

