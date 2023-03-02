Mansfield, Pa. — The long road to a water project for the Route 15 corridor may soon see some progress after nearly a decade of planning, according to Dave Flesch of Mansfield, the president of the board of the Upper Tioga River Regional Authority (UTRRA.)

The project, which would bring water from a new fresh water source in Hamilton Township near Blossburg, and be treated in the the Blossburg Municpal Authority’s water treatment facility before being piped from there to the Lowe’s Home Center in Richmond Township, has been in the planning process since 2015.

The water along the corridor has always been poor quality, according to Flesch.

“Sixty-two percent of the properties have contaminated water with either bacterial or mineral contamination from selenium to barium and sulfur. They can’t even wash their clothing so many people use a laundromat and buy bottled water,” he said.

Since then there have been plans created by engineering firm Larson Design Group and rights of way granted, but not from everyone who lives or owns property along the route which would serve residents in three townships, Covington, Putnam, and Richmond.

Because of the hold-outs, Flesch said that the last resort is to use “eminent domain” for the rights of way to run the line, something that they didn’t want to have to do.

“We’re at the point where we have 10 properties that we need to declare eminent domain on and we are moving that forward. After that we will be able to put the project out to bid,” he said.

“The eminent domain letters have been sent to the individuals involved, so it is up to the district judge to schedule those hearings. The court will likely order them to accept the request for right of way to run the water across their property, and if they are within 150 feet of the water line they must hook up. The ten residences are in Putnam and Covington Townships,” Flesch added.

Though Flesch has not yet received word from the local magistrate as to when the eminent domain process will happen, he is hopeful that if it is soon, UTTRA could start construction by the spring of 2024.

“If we could get the project bid and awarded, we may be able to complete the project by the end of 2024,” Flesch said.

About $10 million in funding for the approximately $20 million project, up from $10 million when it first started, has been granted by the federal RUS program, with 55 percent of it grant money and 45 percent a low interest loan.

“When this was approved, it was before all the price increases, so a $9.5 million project may become a $20 million project. Blossburg had a similar package to upgrade their wastewater treatment plant and they bid it out and the projects came back at about $20 million,” he said.

Grant and loan moneys increased to help meet the increasing costs, but Flesch is concerned about how much more residents and business owners along the corridor would have to pay to get a tap in and then per month for their water supply.

“The RUS programed upped the loan amount a lot and the grant portion a little. They might do the same thing for us but then what does that do to the monthly fee?” he added.

According to Flesch, “there is already a lot of unrest for fee coverage. You’re trying to get everything within reason, $65-$75 per month for the water service is our target so we are hoping to get some additional money that is grant money to cover it, so the loan money stays the same, and people can afford to hook up and still afford he monthly rate for the water service,” he said.

Flesch said the state is running an H2O program so we are thinking maybe we can get some of that money and we could use the grant money from RUS as matching funds,” he added.

UTRRA’S board of directors has had a stable group of members, but lost one of its biggest supporters when long-time realtor Bob Wood passed away Nov. 29, 2022.

“Bob was a valuable contributor and supporter of the project. Since we don’t have that positive feedback, it is a major loss and he is sorely missed,” Flesch said. “He saw this project as something that could significantly enhance growth in the future Interstate 99 corridor,” he added.

Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton is a non-voting member, like Wood was, representing the county commissioners.

“He provides the political side of things and some monetary support that has made it possible for us to do the things we want to do,” Flesch said.

“He and the other commissioners have been pushing state and federal representatives to move it along,” he added.

The commissioners have provided a “valuable piece to all this,” according to Flesch.

“Without them providing the necessary monetary support that has made it possible for UTRRA to move the project toward being funded, we would not have been able to move it along,” Flesch said.

The fact that this is a new project and not an upgrade to a system that already exists may be part of the reason it has taken so long to received government funding, he added.

The three townships all contributed money to hire an attorney and obtain non-profit status, Flesch said. “They came up with a supplemental for us to do all the other things without having to take out some other kind of loan without a source of income,” he said.

“This project is very different from most in that regard. Since it involves Richmond, Covington, Putnam and Bloss borough, these multi-municipal projects are the kind of thing federal and state granting agencies are always looking for,” he added.

Mansfield borough manager Chris McGann is also a non-voting member, Flesch said, “so there is also a connection with the borough there. We also have had Jerry Farrer with the Mansfield Municipal Water Authority as a regular attendee of the board’s meetings,” he said.

Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson, who recently announced he is running for county commissioner, also is a member of the UTTRA board.

Richmond Township supervisor Gary Fish, Dave Kurzejewski and Mike Gerow, both from Putnam Township. Dick Powlison and Stuart Lisowski from Covington Township are all members, along with Blossburg borough manager George Lloyd rounds out the board as secretary.

The UTRRA board holds meetings at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the Covington Township building.

