Lock Haven, Pa. — A judge in Lock Haven did not mix words when he told the defendant, “I hope you wake up every night and think about what you did to (the victim).”

Gideon Miller, 32, of Loganton was sentenced to a maximum term of 22 years in a State Correctional Institution on 10 counts of indecent assault.

Judge Michael Salisbury rejected witnesses called by the defense, who said Gideon had been receiving counseling. In both instances, Salisbury pointed out that the witnesses did not hold any state certification to engage in sex offender treatment.

Salisbury pointed out the fact the six-year-old girl was the only victim and Miller was the only offender.

“Some people would call the defendant’s behavior animalistic but went on to say that animals don’t even treat their young the way Miller did,” Salisbury said, according to the release.

Miller, who will be eligible to apply for parole after five years, was classified as a sexually violent predator and will be listed on Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

