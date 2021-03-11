Lock Haven, Pa. – After less than a week in jail, the Loganton man charged with 42 felonies in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor recently posted bail.

Gideon L. Miller, 31, was released from the Clinton County Jail on March 4. He had been incarcerated there since Feb. 27 in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills.

On March 4, Miller posted a surety bond through Professional Bondsman Rance Neil Morey, of Liberty Bail Bonds, Pittsburgh.

State police at Lamar Trooper Timothy Wright arrested Miller on Feb. 27 for alleged criminal incidents occurring on or about May 1, 2019.

"The crimes are alleged to have all occurred at Miller's residence in Greene Township, Clinton County," Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said in a March 1 press release.

Miller was charged with 14 felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault - complainant less than 13 years old, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.

Gideon Miller's next scheduled court date is a preliminary hearing before Mills on March 16.

