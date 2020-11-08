Loganton, Pa. – A convenience store in Loganton was burglarized on Monday, state police at Lamar reported.

Ingram's Market, 748 North Mill St., Greene Township, Clinton County, was burglarized around 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to Trooper Timothy Wright.

"An unknown actor gained entry to Ingram's Market," Wright wrote. "While inside the store, the actor was able to steal an unknown amount of cash."

The incident is being investigated as burglary, criminal mischief, and theft.

Police ask anyone with information about the stolen cash to call the PSP Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.