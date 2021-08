Lycoming Co., Pa. -- A Cub Cadet LS 28 model log splitter was reported stolen from a property on W. State Route 973 in Watson Twp., according to PSP Montoursville.

The owner, a 39-year-old man from Jersey Shore, alleged that the equipment was taken sometime between Aug. 6 and Aug. 11 from the property.

The log splitter is valued at $1,600.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 570-368-5700.